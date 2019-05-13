Home
Ljubica KARAMESINOSKA

Notice Condolences

Ljubica KARAMESINOSKA Notice
KARAMESINOSKA Ljubica of Port Kembla

formerly of Meseista, Macedonia



After a long illness passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019. Loving wife of the late Najde. Adored and much loved mother and mother in law of Zoran and Suzana, Vesna and Zoran, Jovan and Gorica. Much loved Baba of her grandchildren Antonio, Daniel, Nikola, Joshua, Emily, Lara. Ljubica will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 75Years



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 6pm.



Ljubica's funeral service will be held in, St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Wednesday May 15 2019 at 1pm, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2019
