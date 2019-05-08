|
|
CUGALY Ljuban (Louis) of Barrack Heights
formerly of Zirovac (ex Yugoslavia)
Passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019 at Shellharbour Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Niki Cugaly. Dearly loved father and father in law of Charlie and Leanne, Paul and Jenny, Peter and Layla. Loving Pappou of his grandchildren Gemma, Grace, Lewis, Harris, Nikolas. Ljuban will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 89Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Louis's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Friday May 10, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 8, 2019