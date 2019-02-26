|
|
NAJDOVSKA Ljuba of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully in a nursing home on February 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Slave. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Cvetko and Ruza, Milica (dec), Lubomir and Vera. Much loved Baba of her grandchildren Chris and Liliana, Helen and Vito, Dimitrija and Diana, Alexandra, Slave, and great grandchildren Joshua, Shanon, Aston, Alivia, Liana, Ariana. Ljuba will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 95 Years
Reunited with her loving husband
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ljuba's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Thursday February 28, 2019 at 12 noon. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore St Wollongong on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 4pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 26, 2019