Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian PERRY


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Lillian PERRY Notice
PERRY Lillian of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Janet and Peter, and Phillip. Loving Mema of Simone, Koa, Daniel and much loved great grandmother. Loved sister of Mary. Lillian will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 91Years

In Gods care

Reunited with Jim



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lillian's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday June 27, 2019

at 10 am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.