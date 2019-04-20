|
PROTOLIPAC Lidia of Shellharbour
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Mark. Dearly loved mother of Max. Much loved daughter of Kire and Elica and daughter in law of Marko and Anita. Loved sister and sister in law of Jasmina and Dragi, Amanda and loved Aunty of Michelle, Jake and Bryce. Lidia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 41 Years
Forever in our hearts
Lidia's funeral service will be held in, St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10.30, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 20, 2019