EMERY Lester 'Les' of Flinders
formerly of Barrack Point
Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Warwick and Tina, Carol and Robert. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Ryan, Matt, Jake, Brooke and great grandchild Lila. Loved brother of Stan (dec), Don, Madge (dec), Kevin (dec). Lester will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 80Years
Rest in Peace
Now in mum's Loving Arms
Will be Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Les's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2019