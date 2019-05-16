Home
Lester "Les" EMERY

Lester "Les" EMERY
EMERY Lester 'Les' of Flinders

formerly of Barrack Point



Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Warwick and Tina, Carol and Robert. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Ryan, Matt, Jake, Brooke and great grandchild Lila. Loved brother of Stan (dec), Don, Madge (dec), Kevin (dec). Lester will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 80Years

Rest in Peace

Now in mum's Loving Arms

Will be Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Les's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2019
