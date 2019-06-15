|
Leslie Erikson (Fossil Aero) 23/01/1946-15/06/2018 The moment that you passed away our hearts were torn in two. One side filled with heartache, the other died with you. We often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep. We take a walk down memory lane with tears upon our cheeks. Remembering you is easy. We do it everyday, but missing you is heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain until the joyous day arrives that we will meet again. Lovingly remembered. Aileen, Rodney, Shane, Paul Michael, Phillip, Sonia, Brett, Linda, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019