Lesley Grace SNOW

SNOW Lesley Grace formerly of Wollongong and Queanbeyan, passed away suddenly on 21 April 2019. Beloved Wife of Jim Snow; Mother of Marc, Justin, Jamie and Charlotte; Step-mother of Ben, Amanda, Catherine and Natasha; Cherished Yia Yia of Isabelle, Alana, Thomas, William, Isabelle, Oliver, Hanna and Joseph. A fearless and independent woman, loved and remembered always.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a remembrance for Lesley at Lakeside Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto NSW on Friday 3 May 2019 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 1, 2019
