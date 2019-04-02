Home
TANCONI LEONORA (LEE) of Dapto



Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bruno. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of David and Lisa, Lisa and Carlo. Much loved Nonna of Marco, Luca, Allegra. Loved sister and sister in law of Lina and Napoleon. Beloved aunty of Franca, Fred, Maria and great aunt of Robbie, Olivia, Alyssa. Lee will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 61 Years

Forever touched our hearts

Now at peace



Requiem Mass for the repose of Lee's soul will be celebrated at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jerramatta Street Dapto on Thursday April 4th, 2019 at 11.30am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 2, 2019
