|
|
HENRY Leonard â€˜Peter' of Albion Park Rail
Passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Robyn. Loving father and father in law of Tracy and Jason, Leonie and Joe, Elizabeth and Nathan. Adored Poppy of Samuel, Jasmin, Blake, Lola-Rose, Henry, Tyler, and Jack.
Aged 69 Years
'Keep on running'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to Port Kembla
Palliative Care would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 25, 2019