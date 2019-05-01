Home
Lembit LAINELA


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Lembit LAINELA Notice
LAINELA Lembit of East Corrimal



Passed away peacefully Friday 26th April 2019. Dearly loved father and father in law of Allan and Paula, Maret and John, and Linda. Much loved Grandad of his 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dear friend of Elsa.



Aged 92 Years

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lembit's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday 7th May, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 1, 2019
