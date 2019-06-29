Home
Services
Parkside Funerals
254 East Cam Road, Burnie
Burnie, Tasmania 7320
(03) 6433 4010
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence WELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence (aka David Hays CHRISTENSEN) (Laurie) WELLS

Add a Memory
Lawrence (aka David Hays CHRISTENSEN) (Laurie) WELLS Notice
WELLS Lawrence (Laurie), (aka David Hays CHRISTENSEN) Passed away at the NWRH, Burnie, on Friday, June 21, 2019. Aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Brenda (dec), loved father and father-in-law of Sorell (dec) and Robert Paresi. Grandfather of Alexander and Emily. Loved by all his comrades at The Rock, Penguin, and widely known in the wider community. 'But here upon this bank and shoal of time we'd jump the life to come' - Shakespeare. Parkside Funerals 254 East Cam Rd Burnie TAS 7320
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.