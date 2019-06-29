|
WELLS Lawrence (Laurie), (aka David Hays CHRISTENSEN) Passed away at the NWRH, Burnie, on Friday, June 21, 2019. Aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Brenda (dec), loved father and father-in-law of Sorell (dec) and Robert Paresi. Grandfather of Alexander and Emily. Loved by all his comrades at The Rock, Penguin, and widely known in the wider community. 'But here upon this bank and shoal of time we'd jump the life to come' - Shakespeare. Parkside Funerals 254 East Cam Rd Burnie TAS 7320
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 29, 2019