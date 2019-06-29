Home
Laurietta (Rita) PRENTICE

Laurietta (Rita) PRENTICE Notice
PRENTICE Laurietta (Rita) Passed away on 21 June, 2019 of Hillside Figtree formerly of Corrimal. Dearly beloved wife of Hugh (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of James and Kerry (dec) Janis and David. Loved nan to Adam, Karina, Andrew, Natalie, Erin, Brett, Ben, Rebecca and Mitchell. Loved great nan and grandma to Brittany, Harrison, Ella, Kylan, Oliver, Grace, Chelsea, Jhy, Mikayla, Ivy and Lily.



Aged 90 Years

Forever in our hearts she will always stay



The relatives and friends of Rita are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 3rd July, 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 29, 2019
