OLIVER Laurence Graham of Scarborough
Passed away March 14, 2019. Beloved partner and best friend of Lynette. Loved son of Vincent and Marjorie Oliver. Loved brother of Jim. Dearly loved father of Brent, Carly-Jade, Jessica, Leon. Loving Poppy of his grandchildren. Laurence will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 63 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Laurence's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019