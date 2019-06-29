Home
Laurence Cracknell CLARK

Laurence Cracknell CLARK Notice
CLARK Laurence Cracknell of Thirroul



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday June 25, 2019. Beloved husband and soulmate of Yvonne. Adored father and father in law of Trina and Paul, and Melinda. Cherished Grandad of Caitlin, Emily, Sian and Rohan. Loved brother and brother in law of Stuart, Lesley and their family. Laurence will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 78Years

An adventurous life lived well



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Laurence's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Dementia Research would be appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 29, 2019
