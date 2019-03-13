Home
Services
MARK G HAMMOND FUNERAL SERVICES
59 Hastings River Drive
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65835999
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence WALDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence Arthur WALDER


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Laurence Arthur WALDER Notice
WALDER Laurence Arthur 'Affectionately known as Laurie'

Late of Kempsey and formerly Corrimal. Loved husband of Esther (dec). Father and Father-in-Law of Stephen & Lee, Mark (dec), Donna, Lisa & John. Loving Pop to his 8 grandchildren.

'Aged 83 Years'

The rite of a Christian burial and Requiem Mass for the repose of Laurence's soul will be held on Saturday 16th March, 2019 in the All Saints Catholic Church, Kemp Street, Kempsey with prayers commencing at 10.00 am.

The cortege will then proceed to East Kempsey Cemetery, Catholic Lawn Section, Naiooka Street, Kempsey .



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.