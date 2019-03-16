|
JAMIESON LAUREL DOROTHY Beloved Wife to Peter (dec). Loving Mother and Mother in law to Neridah & Shane. Adored Sister and Sister in law to Marcia, Bernard, Coralie & Peter. Devoted Grandmother to Courtney, Kieran, Tristan and Shannan. Great Grandmother of 11. Laurel will be sadly missed by her extended family.
Heaven Has A New Angel
Relatives and friends of Laurel are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 19 College Avenue, Shellharbour on Tuesday 19th, March 2019 commencingat 11:30am.
Following the Church Service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Burial.
May She Rest in Peace
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019