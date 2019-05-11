Home
SWAN (Nee Klower) Laura of Thirroul



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gordon. Adored mother and mother in law of Debra and Ken. Loved sister of Ron, Jack (both dec) and their families and the extended Swan family. Laura will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 96Years

Always loved & forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Laura's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 12noon.



Debra wishes to thank the staff at Eileen Armstrong House for the loving care they gave to her mother.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 11, 2019
