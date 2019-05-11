Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Laszlo (Les) MEGYER

Notice Condolences

Laszlo (Les) MEGYER Notice
MEGYER Laszlo (Les) Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna. Loving father of Laura, and Robert. Cherished grandpa of Amalia. Loved brother and brother in law of Ilona and Sandor. Dearest uncle of Alex and Jutta, Helen and John, Anna, Maria, and Jennifer. Les will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 80 Years

A life well lived



The funeral service for Les will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 12pm. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Council

Australia would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 11, 2019
