MEGYER Laszlo (Les) Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna. Loving father of Laura, and Robert. Cherished grandpa of Amalia. Loved brother and brother in law of Ilona and Sandor. Dearest uncle of Alex and Jutta, Helen and John, Anna, Maria, and Jennifer. Les will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 80 Years
A life well lived
The funeral service for Les will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 12pm. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Council
Australia would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 11, 2019