Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Kylie DAL SANTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kylie DAL SANTO


1979 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kylie DAL SANTO Notice
DAL SANTO Kylie 1979 - 2019



Passed away on Saturday 6th April 2019.



Adored by her children Jessica, Paige & Cooper, sister Amey, and cherished by parents Christine & Peter. Missed dearly by current partner Wayne, husband Paul, her extended family and close friends.



The tide recedes but leaves behind bright seashells on the sand. So, it is that every joy you gave will remain with us always.



Relatives & friends of Kylie are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 16th April, 2019 commencing 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to New Children's Hospital Westmead. A donation box will be available at the Chapel Door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.