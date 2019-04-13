|
|
DAL SANTO Kylie 1979 - 2019
Passed away on Saturday 6th April 2019.
Adored by her children Jessica, Paige & Cooper, sister Amey, and cherished by parents Christine & Peter. Missed dearly by current partner Wayne, husband Paul, her extended family and close friends.
The tide recedes but leaves behind bright seashells on the sand. So, it is that every joy you gave will remain with us always.
Relatives & friends of Kylie are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 16th April, 2019 commencing 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to New Children's Hospital Westmead. A donation box will be available at the Chapel Door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 13, 2019