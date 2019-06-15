Home
Kye Hunter YATES


2008 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kye Hunter YATES Notice
YATES Kye Hunter

10th June 2019

Late of Kiama

Beloved son of Peter & Sheridan Yates.

Much-loved little brother of Bella and Alysha.

Missed by his 4-legged brother Tikka,

his family, and his friends.



Aged 10 Years



Kye's funeral service will be held at

The Pavilion,

2 Bong Bong Street, Kiama

On Thursday 20th June 2019, at 1:00pm

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made

at the service for Illawarra Convoy.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019
