YATES Kye Hunter
10th June 2019
Late of Kiama
Beloved son of Peter & Sheridan Yates.
Much-loved little brother of Bella and Alysha.
Missed by his 4-legged brother Tikka,
his family, and his friends.
Aged 10 Years
Kye's funeral service will be held at
The Pavilion,
2 Bong Bong Street, Kiama
On Thursday 20th June 2019, at 1:00pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made
at the service for Illawarra Convoy.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019