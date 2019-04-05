Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for King MARGARET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

King (Love) MARGARET

Notice Condolences

King (Love) MARGARET Notice
MARGARET King (nee Love) of Horsley



Passed away on April 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Allen. Loving mother and mother in law of Stephen and Annette Goulding, Mark Goulding, Bradley Goulding. Dear Grandma of Grant, Connor. Loved sister and sister in law of David, Owen and Fiona. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 78 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Margaret's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.