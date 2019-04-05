|
MARGARET King (nee Love) of Horsley
Passed away on April 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Allen. Loving mother and mother in law of Stephen and Annette Goulding, Mark Goulding, Bradley Goulding. Dear Grandma of Grant, Connor. Loved sister and sister in law of David, Owen and Fiona. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 78 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Margaret's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019