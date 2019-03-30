Home
Kevin SPEECHLEY

SPEECHLEY Kevin of Fairy Meadow,

formerly of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019. Loved son of Stan and Mavis. Loved brother of Barry, Christine, Stephen, Carol. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 65 Years

Forever in Our Hearts



Kevin's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday 2 April, 2019 at 10am. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 30, 2019
