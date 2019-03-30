|
SPEECHLEY Kevin of Fairy Meadow,
formerly of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019. Loved son of Stan and Mavis. Loved brother of Barry, Christine, Stephen, Carol. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 65 Years
Forever in Our Hearts
Kevin's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday 2 April, 2019 at 10am. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 30, 2019