Kevin SHAW


1924 - 2019
Kevin SHAW Notice
SHAW Kevin of Woonona



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, June 21, 2019. Adored by Joy Elizabeth Shaw, his wife of 66 years. Cherished father and father in law of Terry and Belinda, Linda and Grant (dec), Mark and Ellie, Bradley and Jane. Loving Poppy Kev (Lord Mayor of Woonona) to his 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Â½ Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes HighwayBulli on WednesdayJune 26, 2019 at 2 pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 24, 2019
