PENNO Kevin Dearly loved husband to Rhondda for 54 years. Cherished father and father-in-law to Kevin, Caterina, David and Yvette. Treasured grandfather to Jacob, Natalie, Reece and Jay. Kevin will be sadly missed by his relatives and many dear friends.
Aged 74 Years
Relatives and friends of Kevin are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 30th May, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. At Kevin's request could you please wear colour.
