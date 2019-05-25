Home
Kevin PENNO


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kevin PENNO Notice
PENNO Kevin Dearly loved husband to Rhondda for 54 years. Cherished father and father-in-law to Kevin, Caterina, David and Yvette. Treasured grandfather to Jacob, Natalie, Reece and Jay. Kevin will be sadly missed by his relatives and many dear friends.



Aged 74 Years



Relatives and friends of Kevin are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 30th May, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. At Kevin's request could you please wear colour.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 25 to May 27, 2019
