|
|
GREW Kevin Patrick of Austinmer
Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Patsy. Loving father and father in law of Cathy-Anne and Peter, Matthew and Lynne, Michael and Kay, Tim and Suzie, Daniel (dec), Simon and Sue. Much loved Grandpa to his 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Aged 90 Years
At Rest
Requiem Mass for the repose of Kevin's soul will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, 325 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Thirroul on Friday March 29, 2019 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 27, 2019