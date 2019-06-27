Home
KEVIN MICHAEL GORMAN


1955 - 2019 Notice Condolences
KEVIN MICHAEL GORMAN Notice
GORMAN KEVIN MICHAEL 27/06/1955 - 24/06/2019

Formerly of Warilla



Beloved Son of Violet & Kevin (dec). Loved Brother and Brother in law of Vicki & Stuart, Christine, Stephanie (dec), Julie & Neil, Peter & Bec. Loved Uncle to his Nephews and Nieces and their families.



Aged 63 Years



Relatives and friends of Kevin are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday June 28th 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. At conclusion of the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery for burial.



The family wish to extend their personal

thanks to Dr Terry Mahon, Dr Shabir Haider,

Prof Maureen Lonigan and all at C8 East

Ward Wollongong Hospital for the

care they have given to Kevin.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 27, 2019
