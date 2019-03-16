|
|
GRIFFITHS KEVIN (Blue-Snow)
of Shellharbour
Passed away peacefully on Thursday March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Aileen. Adored father and father in law of Gary and Lyn, Kay and Ken, Lea and Kevin, Rhonda and Paul. Loving Pop of his 10 grandchildren. Mad Pop to his great and great great grandchildren. Blue will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 Years
Family and friends are kindly invited to attend Blue's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 10am.
At Blue's request please wear thongs to his service.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019