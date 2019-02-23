|
|
FARICY Kevin Passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 after a long & courageous battle. Beloved husband of Sonia; dearly beloved father & father-in-law of Wendy & Emilio. Cherished grandad of Tomas & Alex, Ines, Olivia & Isabel; and great-grandad of River & Winter. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Mary, Bob & Irene. Kevin will be mourned by his loving family & many dear friends here and in the UK.
Aged 83 Years
'Your warmth & humour will
always be missed'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 23, 2019