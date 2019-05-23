Home
Kevin David LEWIS

Kevin David LEWIS Notice
LEWIS Kevin David of Albion Park formerly of Lake Heights



Passed away suddenly on May 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Denise. Dearly loved father of David. Loved brother and brother in law of Steve and Grace, Jean and Trevor, Phillip and Elaine, Wayne and Leanne, Sue and Geoff and all their families. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 75Years

Forever in our Hearts

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin's funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka RoadKanahooka on Friday May 24, 2019 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Cancer Council Australia

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2019
