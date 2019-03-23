Home
KEVIN (BEN) CHURCHILL

KEVIN (BEN) CHURCHILL Notice
CHURCHILL KEVIN (BEN) of Jamberoo



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Elsie (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Wayne and Jenny, Penny and Denis, Rhonda and Wayne. Much loved Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Bob Churchill, Shirley King, Norma Gay. Ben will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 86 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ben's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home , 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Monday March 25, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019
