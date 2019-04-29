Home
Kevin BRISLANE


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kevin BRISLANE Notice
BRISLANE Kevin

of Windang



Passed away Saturday 27th April, 2019. Beloved husband of Denise. Dearly Loved father and father in law of Gavin and Kylie, and Nicole. Much loved Pop of Lochlan, Max, Tash, Ava. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 79 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Thursday 2nd May, 2019 at 2 pm



In lieu of flowers donations to Palliative Care, Wollongong Hospital would be appreciated. A donation box will be available on the day.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
