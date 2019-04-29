|
BRISLANE Kevin
of Windang
Passed away Saturday 27th April, 2019. Beloved husband of Denise. Dearly Loved father and father in law of Gavin and Kylie, and Nicole. Much loved Pop of Lochlan, Max, Tash, Ava. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 79 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Thursday 2nd May, 2019 at 2 pm
In lieu of flowers donations to Palliative Care, Wollongong Hospital would be appreciated. A donation box will be available on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019