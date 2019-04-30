Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Kevin BLACKIE

Kevin BLACKIE Notice
BLACKIE Kevin of Primbee



Passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019. Loving husband of the late Phyllis. Loving father and father in law of Jan and Philip, Joy and Jimmy, Wayne and Gwennie (dec.), Ronnie and Denise, Raymond and Kathy, Fay and Des. Much loved Poppy to his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Brother to Sue, Barry, and Chicka (all dec) and their families. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 91 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday May 3, 2019 at 12:30pm, to be followed by burial in Berrima Cemetery 583 Berrima Road, Berrima.



In lieu of flowers donations to Port Kembla Palliative Care would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 30, 2019
