|
|
HALLETT Kerri Ann 19th April 2019
At Wollongong Hospital
Late of Tomerong
Formerly of Dapto
Beloved wife and soulmate of Ken
Much loved mother of Aimee, Carly and Tess
Adored Grandma of Audrey, Elliot, Austin, Reagan and Bonnie
Aged 56 years
Kerri's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,
Worrigee Road, Worrigee
On Friday 26th April 2019 at 1:00pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made
at the service for
The Colostomy Association of NSW.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 24, 2019