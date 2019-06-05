Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth John BARNES


1960 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kenneth John BARNES Notice
BARNES Kenneth John of Wollongong



Ken passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 2nd June, 2019. Treasured son of Beverley and Kenneth (dec). Loving partner to Kathy. Much loved and adored father to Jacob, Sarah and Ruth. Cherished Grandad to Hannah, Marlie, Stirling and Ruby. Dear brother to Roslynn (dec) and Emma. Ken will be sadly missed by all his family and many dear friends.



Aged 59 years

Forever in our hearts

Rest in peace



Ken's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole on Friday 7th June 2019, commencing at 2:30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the

Liver Foundation



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.