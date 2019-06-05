|
|
BARNES Kenneth John of Wollongong
Ken passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 2nd June, 2019. Treasured son of Beverley and Kenneth (dec). Loving partner to Kathy. Much loved and adored father to Jacob, Sarah and Ruth. Cherished Grandad to Hannah, Marlie, Stirling and Ruby. Dear brother to Roslynn (dec) and Emma. Ken will be sadly missed by all his family and many dear friends.
Aged 59 years
Forever in our hearts
Rest in peace
Ken's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole on Friday 7th June 2019, commencing at 2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the
Liver Foundation
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 5, 2019