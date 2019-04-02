|
STREETER Kenneth "Ken Frank of Unanderra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 30, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Irene. Devoted father and father-in-law of Gail (dec), Beth & Steve, Karen, Jamie & Kellie. Adored grandfather and great grandfather of Mitchell, Shannon & Elyse, Ben & Georgia, Emma, Tom, Jack, Macie. Cherished brother of Faye and Ena. Ken will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 88 Years
Reunited With Irene
Relatives and friends of Ken are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 35-37 Prince Edward Drive, Brownsville on Friday April 5, 2019 commencing at 9:30am. Following the Service, the Funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 2, 2019