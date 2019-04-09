Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth ADAMS

Notice Condolences

Kenneth ADAMS Notice
ADAMS Kenneth Passed away peacefully on 7th April, 2019. Dearly beloved Husband of Eileen (dec). Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Kenneth (dec), Margaret & Phil, Robyn & Richard, Bruce & Debbie, Kaye & Paul. Loving Pop to his 7 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Sadly missed by all his family and friends.



Aged 90 Years

Now At Peace



Relatives and friends of Ken are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday 11th April, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.