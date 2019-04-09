|
|
ADAMS Kenneth Passed away peacefully on 7th April, 2019. Dearly beloved Husband of Eileen (dec). Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Kenneth (dec), Margaret & Phil, Robyn & Richard, Bruce & Debbie, Kaye & Paul. Loving Pop to his 7 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Aged 90 Years
Now At Peace
Relatives and friends of Ken are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday 11th April, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 9, 2019