Home
Services
Murphy Family Funeral
85 Plunkett Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
02 4423 0722
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelvin SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelvin SCOTT


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kelvin SCOTT Notice
SCOTT Kelvin



Passed away on the 15th of April 2019

at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital

Late of Coastal Waters, Worrowing Heights

Formerly of Woonona and Warilla



Beloved husband of Helen

Loving father of Bronwyn, Glen and Lynelle,

and father-in-law to their partners.

Cherished Pa of his 11 grandchildren and

his 10 great-grandchildren.

Adored brother of Jimmy.



Aged 83 years



Kelvin's funeral service will be held in

The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens

Worrigee Road, Worrigee

on Wednesday 24th April 2019 at 11am.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made

at the service for Arthritis Australia



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.