SCOTT Kelvin
Passed away on the 15th of April 2019
at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital
Late of Coastal Waters, Worrowing Heights
Formerly of Woonona and Warilla
Beloved husband of Helen
Loving father of Bronwyn, Glen and Lynelle,
and father-in-law to their partners.
Cherished Pa of his 11 grandchildren and
his 10 great-grandchildren.
Adored brother of Jimmy.
Aged 83 years
Kelvin's funeral service will be held in
The Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens
Worrigee Road, Worrigee
on Wednesday 24th April 2019 at 11am.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made
at the service for Arthritis Australia
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 20, 2019