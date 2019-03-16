Home
McCARROLL Kathleen Late of Sussex Inlet, formerly of Russell Vale Cherished Wife of 65 years to Bob (Dec). Much Loved Mother and Mother in law to Robyn and Ron Pearson, Susan Croker and Murray McCarroll. Adored Nan to her 7 Grandchildren. Loving Na to her 9 Great Grandchildren. Passed away peacefully on the 12 th of March, 2019 Aged: 91 years "We'll meet again" Kathleen's Funeral Service will be held at the Shoalhaven Crematorium Chapel Worrigee, on Tuesday the 19th of March 2019 commencing at 11:00am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019
