Kathleen Margaret JACKSON


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kathleen Margaret JACKSON Notice
JACKSON Kathleen Margaret of Dapto



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Cecil. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Katrina & Max, Derek & Julie, Neal & Hellen, Sean (dec), Karen & Colin. Adored Nana and Great Nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Years



Relatives and friends of Kathleen are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday March 28, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 27, 2019
