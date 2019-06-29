|
HAMILTON Katherine Passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on June 26th 2019, of Barrack Heights. Dearly beloved Wife of Andy. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Alex, Michael & Debbie. Adored Granma of Maci and Piper. Loving Sister of Margaret, June, Joyce and their families. Kathy will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Aged 77 Years
Relatives and friends of Kathy are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday July 4th, 2019 commencing at 12pm.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers
to Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care, a box
will be located at the Chapel for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 29, 2019