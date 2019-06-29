Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine HAMILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine HAMILTON


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Katherine HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON Katherine Passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on June 26th 2019, of Barrack Heights. Dearly beloved Wife of Andy. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Alex, Michael & Debbie. Adored Granma of Maci and Piper. Loving Sister of Margaret, June, Joyce and their families. Kathy will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.



Aged 77 Years



Relatives and friends of Kathy are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday July 4th, 2019 commencing at 12pm.

Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers

to Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care, a box

will be located at the Chapel for this purpose.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.