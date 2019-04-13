Home
KOSTELENSKI Kathe Charlotte Passed away surrounded by loving family on April 7, 2019. Adored by the late Johann. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Karl and Debbie, Sonia and Dario, Renate and John. Loving Oma of Kylie, Joel, Nathan, Ashley, Troy, Jessica, Adam, Jason and adored UrgroBmutter to her many Great Grandchildren. Kathe will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Germany. Aged 82 Years A life well lived Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kathe's funeral service to be held at Family Chapel Wollongong Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road Unanderra on Monday April 15, 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 13, 2019
