PRANIC Kata Passed away peacefully 8th June 2019. Late of Barrack Heights, formerly of Croatia. Loving wife of Stipo. Much loved mother and mother in law of Ivan and Darinka, Martin (dec) and Lily. Loving Baka of Kathy, Anita, Leana (dec), Steven (dec), Natalie, Jordan and Jake. Devoted great grandmother of Spencer and Sadie. Kata will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends. Aged 87 Years Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of Kata will be held at the Croatian Catholic Centre, 7-9 Bellevue Road, Figtree on Wednesday 19th June 2019, commencing with Rosary at 9.30am followed by Mass at 10.00am. At the conclusion of the Prayers following Mass, the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park where Kata will be laid to rest. BLESSED FUNERALS ALL ILLAWARRA AREAS 1300 8000 97
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 17, 2019