June FARQUHARSON


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences
June FARQUHARSON Notice
FARQUHARSON June of Farmborough Heights.

Passed away on the 4th April, 2019.



Dearly beloved Wife of Bob. Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Donna & Mark, Ann & John, Linda & William. Adored Nan to her Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. Loved Sister and Aunty. June will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



Aged 74 Years



Relatives and friends of June are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 11th April, 2019 commencing at10.00am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Wollongong Hospital Cancer Carers would be appreciated, a donation box will be available on the day.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 9, 2019
