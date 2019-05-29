|
|
JULIA PHILOM(ENA) McDONALD 31 January 1926 - 25 May 2019 Passed away peacefully with her only son Chris and daughter-in-law Pauline by her side. Wife of Ron (dec). Much loved by her only surviving sister Marie, last of the 11 siblings. Grandmother to Abby and Regan. Great-grandmother to Inika, Saige, Zieke and Oscar. Aunt to 25 nieces & nephews and 60 grand-nieces and nephews. A short funeral service will be held at William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen, ACT on Wednesday, 29 May 2019, commencing at 11am. A private cremation will be held at a separate time and her ashes will be interred in her beloved Ron's grave. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) Research Foundation. Envelopes will be provided at the service. Canberra (02) 6253 3655
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 29, 2019