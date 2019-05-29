Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia MCDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia MCDONALD

Notice Condolences

Julia MCDONALD Notice
JULIA PHILOM(ENA) McDONALD 31 January 1926 - 25 May 2019 Passed away peacefully with her only son Chris and daughter-in-law Pauline by her side. Wife of Ron (dec). Much loved by her only surviving sister Marie, last of the 11 siblings. Grandmother to Abby and Regan. Great-grandmother to Inika, Saige, Zieke and Oscar. Aunt to 25 nieces & nephews and 60 grand-nieces and nephews. A short funeral service will be held at William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen, ACT on Wednesday, 29 May 2019, commencing at 11am. A private cremation will be held at a separate time and her ashes will be interred in her beloved Ron's grave. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) Research Foundation. Envelopes will be provided at the service. Canberra (02) 6253 3655



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.