Judith Isobel WITHERIDGE

WITHERIDGE (Nee Rolfe) Judith Isobel of Farmborough Grove

formerly of Figtree



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 12, 2019. Loved wife of Allan (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Greig and Karen, Neil and Rowena, Ian and Silvana, Paul and Sonia. Loving Grandmother of Dean and Leanne, Joel and Rachel, Katie and Jack, Tim, Phillip and Sophie, Matt, Giverny, Mike and Seb. G.G to Oscar and Emily. Dear sister of Margaret (dec). Sister-in-law of Bill, Tom and Jack (all dec), Margaret, Pat, Rita, Toby and Bev, Alma and John. A loved cousin and Aunt.



Aged 84Years

A God-Blessed Life



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Judith's funeral service to be held at Uniting Church, Keiraview, 34 Fisher Street West Wollongong on Thursday May 16, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Port Kembla Palliative Carers

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019
