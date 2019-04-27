Home
Juanita Joy Howell HAGENAAR

Notice Condolences

Juanita Joy Howell HAGENAAR Notice
HAGENAAR Juanita Joy Howell

Of Dapto



Passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019. Loving mother and mother in law of Judy and Tony, Linda, Roy. Much loved Nanna of Paul and Cherie (dec) and Kristy, Daniel and Anna, Michelle and Cristian, John and Sianne, Joel and Rosa and her 9 great grandchildren. Adored sister and sister in law, aunty and friend to many.



Aged 90 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Juanita's funeral to be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, Prince Edward, Drive Brownsville on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 12noon. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019
