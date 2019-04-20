Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Joyce Margaret MUIR

Joyce Margaret MUIR Notice
MUIR Joyce Margaret of Austinmer



Passed away suddenly on April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Matthew (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Wendy and Graham Boles, Terry and Leslye. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Petrina, Christopher, Bronwen, Carolyn, Jennifer, Matthew and loved by their partners and 10 great grandchildren. Joyce will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



In her 90th year

Sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joyce's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 12 noon.



Family have requested all those attending to wear bright coloured clothing.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019
