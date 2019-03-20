Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph NOVAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Josif" NOVAK

Notice Condolences

Joseph "Josif" NOVAK Notice
NOVAK Joseph 'Josif' 20/03/1930 - 16/03/2019



Dearly beloved Husband to Ana. Loving Father and Father-in-law to Emil & Katie, Robert and Joey. Cherished Dedo to Jason, Jamie, Soraya and Acacia.



Will be sadly missed by friends and family

Rest In Peace



The relatives and friends of Joseph are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, Bellevue Road, Figtree on Friday 22nd March, 2019 commencing at 12.00pm. At the conclusion of the Church Service the Funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Dapto.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.