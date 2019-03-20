|
NOVAK Joseph 'Josif' 20/03/1930 - 16/03/2019
Dearly beloved Husband to Ana. Loving Father and Father-in-law to Emil & Katie, Robert and Joey. Cherished Dedo to Jason, Jamie, Soraya and Acacia.
Will be sadly missed by friends and family
Rest In Peace
The relatives and friends of Joseph are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, Bellevue Road, Figtree on Friday 22nd March, 2019 commencing at 12.00pm. At the conclusion of the Church Service the Funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Dapto.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019