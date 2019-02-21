|
|
KOSTYW Joseph of Oak Flats
Passed away peacefully on 16th February 2019. Loving Husband of the late Anna. Joe will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.
Aged 93 Years
Joe's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Volodymyr's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 56 Kenny Street, Wollongong on Tuesday 26th February 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Dapto for the burial service.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019